Bird-calling competition brings beautiful, mysterious and wacky calls to Homer

Five-year-old Cassidy Allmendinger confidently walks to the mic on a makeshift-outdoor stage. She’s the first contestant of Homer’s annual bird-calling competition.

“First I will be doing the sandhill crane,” she says. “Coooh coooh coooh.”

Allmendinger says she learned that one from her grandmother. It’s a special spring call many Homerites recognize, as the striking gold and gray cranes return to mate on the shores of Kachemak Bay.

The bird-calling competition is a fan favorite of the annual Kachemak Bay Shorebird Festival , which includes four days of guided tours, presentations and family activities for birding enthusiasts. The competition featured locals and visitors of all ages showcasing their favorite bird calls — beautiful, mysterious and whacky alike.

A large crowd gathered outside the Homer Brewing Company for the competition, loudly cheering each contestant. Some have just come from birding workshops or kayak trips as part of the four-day Shorebird Festival.

Seventeen-year-old Marina Steffy steps up with another distinct and familiar call — a seagull.

The bird-calling competition draws contestants of all ages. Some have bird-themed T-shirts and binoculars still hanging around their necks. Four judges, seated at a table to the front, are all decked out in bright feather boas.

Some bird calls are serious, some are funny. Some are easily identified, while others leave the crowd guessing.

That was a golden-crowned sparrow, known for its distinct three-note trill. There’s also a dramatic impression of a European starling, complete with a costume jacket glued with plastic stars. One contestant, who introduced himself as Mr. Oystercatcher, wears red leggings and black feather boa, with a bright orange beak glued to a hat.

“I didn’t plan to participate, but when you show up to a bird calling contest dressed up as a bird, people are going to have expectations,” he said. “So here’s my best oyster catcher impression…Chee chee chee chee.!”

“Hopefully there’s points for flair,” he said, and the crowd cheered.