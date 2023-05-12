KTOO

May 11, 2023: Black Alaskan Art Matters Exhibit in Juneau until May 25

by

May 11, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

  • MoHagani Magnetek, Co-curator of Black Alaskan Art Matters
  • Alyssa Quintyne, Co-Curator of Black Alaskan Art Matters
  • Christina Michelle, Owner, V-Spot
  • Ryan North, Writer
  • Haley Boros, Cartoonist, Illustrator, and Graphic Designer
  • Inari Kylanen, Alaska Robotics
  • Logan, Cambria, and Chloe, Students from Auke Bay Elementary School

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

