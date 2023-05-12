May 11, 2023: Black Alaskan Art Matters Exhibit in Juneau until May 25

On today’s program:
- Black Alaskan Art Matters art show
- Black Alaskan Art Matters: A Retrospective Tri-City Exhibition
Focused on gathering communities across Alaska to celebrate and uplift the artwork of Black Alaskan artists statewide, curated by MoHagani Magnetek and Alyssa Quintyne
Featuring the artists from our 2022 Visionary Virtual Exhibition
Running in Juneau until May 25th at The Northern Tea House and The V Spot
(9310 Glacier Hwy)
- Alaska Robotics Mini-Con is happening this Saturday
- Ryan North‘s recent work includes the non-fiction books How To Take Over The World and How To Invent Everything, the semi-fictional graphic novel adaptation of Kurt Vonnegut’s Slaughterhouse-Five, and the so-far-fictional Unbeatable Squirrel Girl series for Marvel. And also, the time he got stuck in a hole with his dog!
- Haley Boros is a Sequential Magazine award-winning cartoonist, Illustrator, and graphic designer working in toy and product packaging
- Students from Auke Bay Elementary and the Spring Pansy Sale
- Saturday, May 13, from 8:30 am to Noon in the Auke Bay Elementary School Parking Lot
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Guests:
- MoHagani Magnetek, Co-curator of Black Alaskan Art Matters
- Alyssa Quintyne, Co-Curator of Black Alaskan Art Matters
- Christina Michelle, Owner, V-Spot
- Ryan North, Writer
- Haley Boros, Cartoonist, Illustrator, and Graphic Designer
- Inari Kylanen, Alaska Robotics
- Logan, Cambria, and Chloe, Students from Auke Bay Elementary School
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.