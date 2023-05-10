May 10, 2023: The Crests of Tlingit Clans

On today’s program:
- The Crests of Tlingit Clans – Chuck Smythe from Sealaska Heritage Institute discuss this new book
- Sealaska Heritage Institute (SHI) has established the first-ever registry of Tlingit clan crests— the most important symbols of the history and identity of Tlingit people—and published a book presenting the initial six clans and crests documented for the project.
- Juneau Commission on Sustainability Learning Session
- Juneau’s Carbon Footprint and Energy Use report will be shared via a community conversation on Tuesday, May 16th, from 5-6:30 pm in CBJ Assembly Chambers or on Zoom at https://juneau.zoom.us/j/89561093076
- Jensen-Olson Arboretum annual Mother’s Day/Super Plant Sale
- A big fundraiser for nonprofits who are plant and garden related….plus girls scouts and Montessori
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Guests:
- Dr. Chuck Smythe, Sealaska Heritage Institute
- Marian Call, Commissioner – Juneau Commission on Sustainability
- Steve Behnke, Energy Chair, Juneau Commission on Sustainability
- Pat White, Friends of the Jensen-Olsen Arboretum
- Pat Harris, Friends of the Jensen-Olsen Arboretum
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.