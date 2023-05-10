KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

May 10, 2023: The Crests of Tlingit Clans

by

Book cover image courtesy of Sealaska Heritage Institute

May 10, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

Guests:

  • Dr. Chuck Smythe, Sealaska Heritage Institute
  • Marian Call, Commissioner – Juneau Commission on Sustainability
  • Steve Behnke, Energy Chair, Juneau Commission on Sustainability
  • Pat White, Friends of the Jensen-Olsen Arboretum
  • Pat Harris, Friends of the Jensen-Olsen Arboretum

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

