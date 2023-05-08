KTOO

Interior | Outdoors | Search & Rescue

A search is underway for 2 overdue climbers in Denali National Park

by

National Park Service officials shot this photo of the West Ridge of Moose’s Tooth during a search for two missing climbers from a high-altitude helicopter on Sunday. The red box indicates the rough location of boot tracks that led into a small avalanche. (National Park Service photo)

A search is underway for two climbers in Denali National Park and Preserve whose tracks, rangers say, led into the path of an avalanche.

According to a park service news release, Eli Michel, 34, of Columbia City, Indiana, and Nafiun Awal, 32, of Seattle, were last heard from early Friday. They told a friend through a satellite communication device that they planned to climb the west ridge of Moose’s Tooth. The 10,335-foot peak is about 50 miles north of Talkeetna.

The two men never checked in again.

National park rangers based in Talkeetna searched the area on Sunday. They found the pair’s unattended tent, ski tracks that led to the base of the route where they switched to boots and crampons, and finally boot tracks leading into a recent avalanche. No other tracks were observed Sunday.

The park service says further ground search is limited due to crevasses and risk of rockfalls and avalanches. A search by helicopter was ongoing Monday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is our partner station in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

3 soldiers are dead after a pair of Army helicopters collided near Healy

The helicopters were returning from a training mission when they collided, the Army says.

A massive search off Mexico coast for missing Alaska couple and their friend has been called off

After scouring roughly 200,000 square miles with no sign of the three and their sailboat, the Mexican navy and U.S. Coast Guard have suspended the search. They've been missing for more than two weeks.

Responders work hours to rescue injured Juneau skier near Eaglecrest

It took dozens of rescuers several hours to retrieve a skier who broke his leg after venturing beyond the Eaglecrest Ski Area with two friends on Saturday.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications