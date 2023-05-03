KTOO

May 3, 2023: Chilkat robes on display through September; Beth Ann Mathews new book “Deep Waters;” and Juneau Jazz & Classics preview

by

This exhibition showcases finger-twined Chilkat robes woven by three generations of Chilkat weavers: Master Weavers Jennie Thlunaut and Clarissa Rizal, living weavers Shgen George, Lily Hope, and Ricky Tagaban, and seventeen new student weavers. (Photo by @sydneyakagiphoto)

May 3, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Beth Ann Mathews (Photo courtesy of Beth Ann Mathews)
Author of Deep Waters Beth Mathews with her husband and son on their sailboat after fishing for salmon in Sweetheart Creek. (Photo by Kurt S. Dzinich Sr. 2006)
Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band who will be playing in Juneau during Juneau Jazz & Classics

Guests:

  • Beth Weigel, Juneau Douglas City Museum
  • Lily Hope, Chilkat Weaver
  • Beth Ann Mathews, Author
  • Sandy Fortier, Juneau Jazz & Classics
  • Rachel Disney, Juneau Jazz & Classics

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

