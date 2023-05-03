May 3, 2023: Chilkat robes on display through September; Beth Ann Mathews new book “Deep Waters;” and Juneau Jazz & Classics preview

On today’s program:
- Beth Ann Matthews, Author of the just released “Deep Waters: A Memoir of Loss, Alaska Adventure, and Love Rekindled”
- A preview of the upcoming Juneau Jazz and Classics Concert Series Happening in May
- An update from Juneau Douglas City Museum on May events with Beth Weigel and Lily Hope, including For Our Children: Chilkat Regalia Woven in the Lineage of Jennie Thlunaut & Clarissa Rizal, which will be on view May 5th through September 2023.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Guests:
- Beth Weigel, Juneau Douglas City Museum
- Lily Hope, Chilkat Weaver
- Beth Ann Mathews, Author
- Sandy Fortier, Juneau Jazz & Classics
- Rachel Disney, Juneau Jazz & Classics
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.