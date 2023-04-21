April 21, 2023: Kim Heacox “On Heaven’s Hill”

On today’s program:
- Kim Heacox, from Gustavus, has a new novel: “On Heaven’s Hill,” and there will be an event at Hearthside Books here in Juneau tonight
- Juneau Community Foundation on the HOPE CBJ Grants
- And Juneau Audubon Society’s Saturday Spring Bird Walks
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Guests:
- Kim Heacox, Author
- Meredith Trainor, Southeast Alaska Conservation Council
- Katrina Woolford, Hearthside Books
- Amy Skilbred, Juneau Community Foundation
- Brenda Wright, Juneau Audubon Society
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.