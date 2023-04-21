April 21, 2023: Kim Heacox “On Heaven’s Hill”

Image courtesy of Hearthside Books

April 21, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

Kim Heacox , Author

, Author Meredith Trainor , Southeast Alaska Conservation Council

, Southeast Alaska Conservation Council Katrina Woolford , Hearthside Books

, Hearthside Books Amy Skilbred , Juneau Community Foundation

, Juneau Community Foundation Brenda Wright, Juneau Audubon Society

Subscribe to the podcast:

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.