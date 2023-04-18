Juneau Assembly gives school district $2.3 million to address deficits

The Juneau Assembly voted Monday to give the school district $2.3 million to address deficits ahead of next school year.

Most of it will go toward a growing transportation funding deficit caused by declining enrollment and flat funding from the state. It also includes $60,000 for new wrestling mats. The rest of the money will resolve deficits from community classes and RALLY, the district’s after-school program.

The Assembly approved the funding in a 6 to 3 vote, but not without pushback from some members.

Mayor Beth Weldon suggested the Assembly cut the amount of money down to $1.9 million. She said some of the responsibility for paying back the money should fall on the district.

“You knew you were running yourself into the red, and I think you guys need to take some responsibility for that,” she said.

Assembly member Greg Smith asked Superintendent Bridget Weiss how the district would pay off the deficits if they didn’t receive the $2.3 million from the Assembly. She said the district would have to dip into its savings.

“We really don’t have resources,” Weiss said. “It would come out of fund balance.”

Assembly member Alicia Hughes-Skandijs said she understood where Weldon was coming from. But without adequate state funding, she said, the school district needs help.

“I think we’re financially in a position to do that,” Hughes-Skandijs said.

Assembly member Wade Bryson said although it’s possible now, it might not be in future years. He voted in favor of Weldon’s lower amount.

“There’s not enough money to do everything that everybody wants to do. We know that,” Bryson said. “If we continue to behave as if there’s an unlimited amount of funds, eventually we are going to run into the end of the cliff.”

Assembly member ‘Wáahlaal Gíidaak said the Assembly and school board members have discussed ways they could save money in the future. Those include outsourcing RALLY and having the city’s Parks and Recreation Department take over community classes.

“When we stress the school system out additionally, it just trickles down into our kids,” she said. “I think we have some really good, solid ideas for ways we can move forward with cost savings, and I’d like to see those come to fruition. But I think underfunding right now is not the solution.”

Weldon maintained her objection to the $2.3 million request. Ultimately, it passed, with Weldon, Bryson and Maria Gladziszewski voting against it.

Separately, the school district has requested the maximum amount of city funding allowed by the state for next year, along with $2.5 million beyond that cap for next year.