KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

April 18, 2023: 4th graders create Rubik’s Cube competition plus Tuesday Travelogues, Bartlett nurse training programs, and Litter Free Community Cleanup

by

April 18, 2023 — Full Episode

When was the last time you picked up a Rubik’s cube? Today on Juneau Afternoon, two fourth graders share their love of the cube and how they organized “Rubik’s Competition,” an event this Sunday at the Douglas Public Library for all Juneau students in grades K-8.

On today’s show:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

  • Bruce Botelho, Juneau World Affairs Council
  • Susan Baxter, Tuesday Travelogue: The Stone Temples of Malta
  • David Sturdevant, Tuesday Travelogue: The Stone Temples of Malta
  • Jenny Twito, Bartlett Regional Hospital Staff Development Director
  • Laurie Sica, Litter Free
  • Rachael Juzeler, Makerspace
  • Rowan Taintor, 4th Grader, Rubik’s Competition
  • Max Hayes, 4th Grader, Rubik’s Competition
  • Amelia Jenkins, Juneau Librarian

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Read next

April 14, 2023: Folk Fest Afternoon — Ellorie McKnight, Kieran Poile, Ryan McNally, Annie Bartholomew

Our last day of Folk Fest coverage for 2023. With Lone Piñon stuck in Sea-Tac because of volcano ash, musicians from Whitehorse and Juneau graciously step forward to close out the week.

April 13, 2023: Folk Fest Afternoon — The River Livers, Quinton Woolman-Morgan, Lisa Puananimōhala'ikalani Denny

Alaska Folk Festival continues. Three acts today perform live in Studio 2K at KTOO.

April 12, 2023: Folk Fest Afternoon — Luna & Ursus, Taylor Vidic, and Sunny Porch

More Folk Fest week music. Live music in studio today with Luna & Ursus and Sunny Porch. Plus, Taylor Vidic with the lowdown on The Crystal Saloon events this week.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications