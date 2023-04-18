April 18, 2023: 4th graders create Rubik’s Cube competition plus Tuesday Travelogues, Bartlett nurse training programs, and Litter Free Community Cleanup

When was the last time you picked up a Rubik’s cube? Today on Juneau Afternoon, two fourth graders share their love of the cube and how they organized “Rubik’s Competition,” an event this Sunday at the Douglas Public Library for all Juneau students in grades K-8.
On today’s show:
- Juneau World Affairs Council Tuesday Travelogues are back! Today, David Sturtevant and Sue Baxter share about the Stone Temples of Malta
- Bartlett Regional Hospital on upcoming training opportunities
- Earth Day is this Saturday, and the annual Litter Free Community Cleanup is happening with an after-event at Makerspace
- And two fourth graders had a grand idea to hold a Rubik’s Cube Competition. How fast are you?
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Guests:
- Bruce Botelho, Juneau World Affairs Council
- Susan Baxter, Tuesday Travelogue: The Stone Temples of Malta
- David Sturdevant, Tuesday Travelogue: The Stone Temples of Malta
- Jenny Twito, Bartlett Regional Hospital Staff Development Director
- Laurie Sica, Litter Free
- Rachael Juzeler, Makerspace
- Rowan Taintor, 4th Grader, Rubik’s Competition
- Max Hayes, 4th Grader, Rubik’s Competition
- Amelia Jenkins, Juneau Librarian
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.