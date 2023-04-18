April 18, 2023: 4th graders create Rubik’s Cube competition plus Tuesday Travelogues, Bartlett nurse training programs, and Litter Free Community Cleanup

April 18, 2023 — Full Episode

When was the last time you picked up a Rubik’s cube? Today on Juneau Afternoon, two fourth graders share their love of the cube and how they organized “Rubik’s Competition,” an event this Sunday at the Douglas Public Library for all Juneau students in grades K-8.

On today’s show:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

Bruce Botelho , Juneau World Affairs Council

Susan Baxter , Tuesday Travelogue: The Stone Temples of Malta

David Sturdevant , Tuesday Travelogue: The Stone Temples of Malta

Jenny Twito , Bartlett Regional Hospital Staff Development Director

, Bartlett Regional Hospital Staff Development Director Laurie Sica , Litter Free

, Litter Free Rachael Juzeler , Makerspace

, Makerspace Rowan Taintor , 4th Grader, Rubik’s Competition

, 4th Grader, Rubik’s Competition Max Hayes , 4th Grader, Rubik’s Competition

, 4th Grader, Rubik’s Competition Amelia Jenkins, Juneau Librarian

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.