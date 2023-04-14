Eaglecrest general manager says this season’s labor shortage was most challenging to date

Juneau’s Eaglecrest Ski Area lost an estimated $50,000 in revenue during the winter season because of unfilled staff positions. That’s according to Eaglecrest General Manager Dave Scanlan.

“This was probably our most difficult year yet for recruitment,” Scanlan told the Juneau Assembly Finance Committee on Wednesday.

He said Eaglecrest lacked key staff this season, including ski instructors, cashiers and lift operators. They also started the season without a supervisor for the rental and repair shop.

“We literally were starting the season with one person to run the rental shop and nobody to mount or repair skis,” Scanlan said.

Eventually, they hired five people to work the job for three hours a week each. Scanlan said the lack of affordable housing and the high cost of living seemed to be the main barriers for all workers.

Eaglecrest offered some incentives for employees this season. They gave $2 per hour bonuses to those who worked between Nov. 21 and Jan. 29. They also offered one free meal a week for employees who worked at least two days per week.

Now, Scanlan said, he’s looking to the international workforce. He said Eaglecrest is considering using the H2B visa program to hire workers. He’s also exploring a partnership with an Australian ski area to see whether they could share seasonal ski workers.

“You’ve got to think outside of the box,” Scanlan said. “Who likes Alaska? The Aussies like Alaska.”

Scanlan proposed raising prices by 10% next year, which would generate about $121,000 more in revenue than this year. He said Eaglecrest charges less than similarly sized ski areas in Alaska and the Pacific Northwest.

Eaglecrest is requesting additional funding from the Juneau Assembly to help cover rising costs. It includes $16,300 for new dependent care assistance and deferred compensation programs, part of a city-wide effort to recruit and retain employees.

The Assembly will consider the total request of $125,500 as part of its budget cycle over the next several weeks.