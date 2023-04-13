Newscast – Thursday, April 13, 2023

In this newscast:
- The City and Borough of Juneau has a new finance director,
- Young athletes from across the state flocked to Juneau earlier this month to compete in the 2023 Traditional Games,
- Shellfish growers in Willapa Bay in southwest Washington are alarmed by an invasion of non-native European green crabs
Subscribe
Get notifications about news related to the topics you care about. You can unsubscribe anytime.
Update notifications
Update the categories you’d like to receive notifications about.
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications