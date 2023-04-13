KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Thursday, April 13, 2023

by

In this newscast:

  • The City and Borough of Juneau has a new finance director,
  • Young athletes from across the state flocked to Juneau earlier this month to compete in the 2023 Traditional Games,
  • Shellfish growers in Willapa Bay in southwest Washington are alarmed by an invasion of non-native European green crabs
