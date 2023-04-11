Newscast – Tuesday, April 11, 2023

In this newscast:
- Despite outcry from residents in Whale Pass, a nearly 300-acre timber sale in and around the city is poised to go forward, and residents are worried,
- A Ketchikan resident’s request to have a book removed from the local library’s shelves will face a public hearing on Wednesday,
- Last week, three Alaska Native tribes filed a federal lawsuit challenging the Final Environmental Impact Statement for Donlin Gold Mine,
- More people moved out of Alaska than into the state last year but other population factors nearly offset the loss