Newscast – Tuesday, April 11, 2023

by

In this newscast:

  • Despite outcry from residents in Whale Pass, a nearly 300-acre timber sale in and around the city is poised to go forward, and residents are worried,
  • A Ketchikan resident’s request to have a book removed from the local library’s shelves will face a public hearing on Wednesday,
  • Last week, three Alaska Native tribes filed a federal lawsuit challenging the Final Environmental Impact Statement for Donlin Gold Mine,
  • More people moved out of Alaska than into the state last year but other population factors nearly offset the loss
