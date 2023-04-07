Friday, April 7, 2023: UNCEDED — Black, Indigenous, and artists of color celebrating the roots of folk music

UNCEDED

April 7, 2023 — Full Episode

From the UNCEDED organizers:

“Next Tuesday, April 11, at The Alaskan, artists of color recognize the origins and contributions of music from our Black and brown ancestors on the lands known as Turtle Island, Abya Yala (America), Cemanahuac, Zipacna, Alkebulan (Africa), Aotearoa and beyond. And most importantly, to create a safe space for artists, musicians, and supporters of color to create and collaborate and enjoy this creative community. All people are welcome to celebrate these artists.”

Today on Juneau Afternoon, organizers Tripp Crouse and Dita Devi, along with artist Qacung, discuss this important event taking place next week.

Also, on the show:

Juneau Drag preview their upcoming brunches and shows

Artemis Sportswomen discuss their boat safety course and upcoming saltwater shoreline fishing social

Special Surprise Guest: Cupcake the Chicken

All that, SOUNDS WILD, STAR PARTY, and more!

Cupcake the Chicken and students from the IGNITE farm club (Photo: Bostin Christopher/KTOO)

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation.

Guests:

Miss Gigi Monroe , Juneau Drag

, Juneau Drag Stevie Gawryluk , Artemis Ambassador steviegawryluk@gmail.com

, Artemis Ambassador steviegawryluk@gmail.com Jodee Dixon , Artemis Ambassador jodee.dixon@yahoo.com

, Artemis Ambassador jodee.dixon@yahoo.com Dita Devi , UNCEDED organizer

, UNCEDED organizer Tripp J Crouse , UNCEDED organizer

, UNCEDED organizer Qacung , Musician and performer for UNCEDED

, Musician and performer for UNCEDED Gabe Hansen , IGNITE Farm Club

, IGNITE Farm Club Elyas Taylor , IGNITE Farm Club

, IGNITE Farm Club Cupcake the Chicken, IGNITE Farm Club

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.