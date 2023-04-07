KTOO

Friday, April 7, 2023: UNCEDED — Black, Indigenous, and artists of color celebrating the roots of folk music

by

UNCEDED

April 7, 2023 — Full Episode

From the UNCEDED organizers:
“Next Tuesday, April 11, at The Alaskan, artists of color recognize the origins and contributions of music from our Black and brown ancestors on the lands known as Turtle Island, Abya Yala (America), Cemanahuac, Zipacna, Alkebulan (Africa), Aotearoa and beyond. And most importantly, to create a safe space for artists, musicians, and supporters of color to create and collaborate and enjoy this creative community. All people are welcome to celebrate these artists.”

Today on Juneau Afternoon, organizers Tripp Crouse and Dita Devi, along with artist Qacung, discuss this important event taking place next week.

Also, on the show:

All that, SOUNDS WILD, STAR PARTY, and more!

Cupcake the chicken on the table in Studio 2K Radio Studio
Cupcake the Chicken and students from the IGNITE farm club (Photo: Bostin Christopher/KTOO)

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

  • Miss Gigi Monroe, Juneau Drag
  • Stevie Gawryluk, Artemis Ambassador steviegawryluk@gmail.com
  • Jodee Dixon, Artemis Ambassador jodee.dixon@yahoo.com
  • Dita Devi, UNCEDED organizer
  • Tripp J Crouse, UNCEDED organizer
  • Qacung, Musician and performer for UNCEDED
  • Gabe Hansen, IGNITE Farm Club
  • Elyas Taylor, IGNITE Farm Club
  • Cupcake the Chicken, IGNITE Farm Club

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

