April 5, 2023: AWARE and Bartlett on Sexual Assualt Awareness Month and previews of upcoming events in April

On today’s episode:
- April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month — AWARE and Bartlett Regional Hospital will share resources that are available
- Juneau Community Bands shares a preview of their concert this weekend
- Perseverance Theatre opens a modern translation of “Little Women” – the director and a couple of cast members will discuss this new adaptation
- And a look at upcoming offerings from the Juneau Douglas City Museum
Volunteer Katie Bausler is your host today. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Guests:
- Cate Ross, Juneau Douglas City Museum
- Swarupa Toth, AWARE
- Meghan Dihle, Bartlett Regional Hospital
- Sarah McNair-Grove, Juneau Community Band
- W. Todd Hunt, Conductor
- Cara Hinh, Director, “Little Women”
- Jack Scholz, Actor, “Little Women”
- Maya Carter, Actor, “Little Women”
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.