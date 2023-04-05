KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

April 5, 2023: AWARE and Bartlett on Sexual Assualt Awareness Month and previews of upcoming events in April

by

Actors from Little Women perform a scene
Grace Goodyear as AMY, Ema Zivkovic as JO, and Maya Carter as MEG in “Little Women” (Photo Credit: Rio Alberto/Perseverance Theatre)

April 5, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s episode:

Volunteer Katie Bausler is your host today. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

  • Cate Ross, Juneau Douglas City Museum
  • Swarupa Toth, AWARE
  • Meghan Dihle, Bartlett Regional Hospital
  • Sarah McNair-Grove, Juneau Community Band
  • W. Todd Hunt, Conductor
  • Cara Hinh, Director, “Little Women”
  • Jack Scholz, Actor, “Little Women”
  • Maya Carter, Actor, “Little Women”

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Read next

April 4, 2023: Financial Wellness for Indigenous Communities Workshop via Spruce Root and upcoming events from the Salt Cave, Rainforest Yoga, Discovery Southeast, and Juneau Community Charter School

Spruce Root offering an Indigenous Finance Class, plus events from Glacier Salt Cave, Rainforest Yoga, Discovery Southeast, and Juneau Community Charter School.

March 31, 2023: Chef's Halo Halo Talk; Robert DeMaine plays with the Juneau Symphony

Chef's Halo Halo Talk and Robert DeMaine plays with the Juneau Symphony. Also, the Rock Dump fundraiser and CBJ Pools on Dog Day!

Culture Rich Conversations Host Christina Michelle at the mic in Studio 2K at KTOO(Cheryl Snyder/KTOO)

March 30, 2023: Culture Rich Conversations — The LGBTQIA+ Community of Color & Indigenous Peoples in Alaska

A candid and open conversation about the LGBTQIA+ Community of Color and Indigenous Peoples in Alaska with Host Christina Michelle and her guests.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications