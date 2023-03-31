Newscast – Friday, March 31, 2023

In this newscast:
- The Juneau School Board announces their pick for the next superintendent of the Juneau School District.
- Advocates and insiders say the state’s fixes to its months-long food stamp backlog aren’t enough.
- Juneau Drag is scheduled to perform at the Southeast Alaska State Fair, drawing pushback from some Haines residents.
