Newscast – Friday, March 31, 2023

In this newscast:

  • The Juneau School Board announces their pick for the next superintendent of the Juneau School District.
  • Advocates and insiders say the state’s fixes to its months-long food stamp backlog aren’t enough.
  • Juneau Drag is scheduled to perform at the Southeast Alaska State Fair, drawing pushback from some Haines residents.
