Juneau’s animal shelter is ‘at cat-pacity’ again

Juneau Animal Rescue has taken in dozens of pets over the last several weeks and is asking Juneau residents to consider adopting them.

Executive Director Samantha Blankenship said 72 animals have been brought to the shelter in the last 50 days.

“We are at cat-pacity,” Blankenship said on Juneau Afternoon. “And we abound with hounds.”

As of Monday, the shelter had 23 cats, seven dogs and two lizards up for adoption. The rescue is also looking for people to foster pets that need additional care before they’re ready for new homes.

Research suggests that millions of pets weren’t spayed or neutered during the pandemic. Many veterinarians reduced their hours and services in 2020, and practices are still dealing with shortages of vets and other staff.

Last summer, Juneau Animal Rescue had its highest number of cats in two decades.

“Shelters nationwide are seeing populations soar,” Blankenship said. “So if you’re thinking about adopting, now is the time.”

The shelter will offer half-off adoption fees in April. For cats and dogs, fees include spaying or neutering, microchips and vaccines. Adoption applications are available online.