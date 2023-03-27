Haines milk mix-up benefits local food program

A Haines store’s misfortune has become the Salvation Army’s gain, as an accidental surplus of milk at a local grocery store made its way to the nonprofit’s monthly food program.

Following an ordering error that left Olerud’s Market Center with thousands of extra half-pint cartons of milk, there was a scramble by the owner to move the excess at extremely discounted prices before it spoiled. The Haines Salvation Army was one organization to benefit. Salvation Army Captains Kevin and Serina Woods picked up many of the small cartons.

Kevin Woods says they were able to distribute them to the community.

“We went there and picked up I think 10, 10 or 12 cases of it — milk crates full of the little small school-sized ones — and gave it all away, part of it in town here and then part of it out of Mosquito Lake,” he said.

Woods says the timing of the discounted milk lined up perfectly with the Salvation Army’s monthly commodities giveaway. The free food, including the milk this month, includes a healthy variety for families that might be struggling to reach their dietary needs.

Kevin said the Woodses have been running the Salvation Army food program in Haines for nearly eight years, something that they take pride in.

“Oh, man, I wake up every day and look forward to what I do,” he said. “Because of my experience with the big food banks down in California, I knew what to do and I knew who to ask, and I knew what buttons to push and whose desk to jump up and down on.”

Families interested in the monthly commodity giveaway can fill out a simple form at the Salvation Army. For those needing help with food in between the commodity giveaways, there are small food boxes available at the Salvation Army during the week.