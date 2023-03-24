In this newscast:
- Former Juneau-area chiropractor Jeffrey Fultz is arraigned after two more women accused him of assault.
- A dance group in Bethel prepares for the first full Cama-i festival in three years.
- Basketball goes from the courts to the stage in the Perseverance Theatre play “The Great Leap.”
