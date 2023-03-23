KTOO

Newscast – Thursday, March 23, 2023

  • In Juneau, a Tuesday protest called the “Great Alaska Credit Card Chainsaw Massacre” protested banks that have funneled money to fossil fuel projects,
  • Two Klawock men are facing second-degree murder charges after allegedly beating an 80-year-old man to death early Tuesday morning,
  • Alaska House Speaker Cathy Tilton called for a vote to reject salary increases for the legislature, governor and state commissioners,
  • The dissection event returned to ComFish this year, but instead of a salmon shark, it was a squid
