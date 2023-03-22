In this newscast:
- A resolution to protect the Southeast Alaska troll fishery passed in the State Legislature Monday,
- There is a slight upward trend in king salmon in Southeast Alaska,
- Growing otter populations have increased calls to loosen federal restrictions protecting them
