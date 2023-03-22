March 22, 2023: A Juneau Afternoon

Bartlett Regional Hospital Aphasia Conversation Group Staff: Chelsea Steffe, Marisha Bourgeois, Shona Osterhout (Photo credit Bernie Lacey)

Juneau Afternoon March 22, 2023 Full Episode

Today on Juneau Afternoon, Juneau Alaska Music Matters, known as JAMM, and the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council discuss their upcoming benefit concert featuring PUBLIQUARTET(pub-li-QUAR-tet), a new music, improvising, string quartet from New York City.

Also, on the program:

Guests:

Marisha Bourgeois , speech-language pathologist, Bartlett Regional Hospital

, speech-language pathologist, Bartlett Regional Hospital Shona Osterhout , graduate student clinician, speech-language pathologist, Bartlett Regional Hospital

, graduate student clinician, speech-language pathologist, Bartlett Regional Hospital Meghan Johnson , JAMM Executive Director

, JAMM Executive Director Reggie Schapp , Juneau Arts, and Humanities Council

, Juneau Arts, and Humanities Council Mallory Nash , SE&L Manager (Student Engagement & Leadership)

, SE&L Manager (Student Engagement & Leadership) AJ Schultz , Student Activities Board – Student Leader

, Student Activities Board – Student Leader Katherine Blanford , Comedian

, Comedian Margaret Luedke, Programs and Marketing Coordinator, Juneau Public Library

