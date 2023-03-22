March 22, 2023: A Juneau Afternoon

Today on Juneau Afternoon, Juneau Alaska Music Matters, known as JAMM, and the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council discuss their upcoming benefit concert featuring PUBLIQUARTET(pub-li-QUAR-tet), a new music, improvising, string quartet from New York City.
Also, on the program:
- Information on Bartlett Regional Hospital’s Aphasia Conversation Group
- UAS and its upcoming DAY OF SERVICE and an open-to-the-public comedy show with Katherine Blanford
- And the Juneau Public Library checks in about its latest programs
Bostin Christopher hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay. A rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. You can also tune in online at ktoo.org/listen.
Guests:
- Marisha Bourgeois, speech-language pathologist, Bartlett Regional Hospital
- Shona Osterhout, graduate student clinician, speech-language pathologist, Bartlett Regional Hospital
- Meghan Johnson, JAMM Executive Director
- Reggie Schapp, Juneau Arts, and Humanities Council
- Mallory Nash, SE&L Manager (Student Engagement & Leadership)
- AJ Schultz, Student Activities Board – Student Leader
- Katherine Blanford, Comedian
- Margaret Luedke, Programs and Marketing Coordinator, Juneau Public Library
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.