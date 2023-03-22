KTOO

March 22, 2023: A Juneau Afternoon

by

Chelsea Steffe, Marisha Bourgeois, Shona Osterhout (Photocredit Bernie Lacey)
Bartlett Regional Hospital Aphasia Conversation Group Staff: Chelsea Steffe, Marisha Bourgeois, Shona Osterhout (Photo credit Bernie Lacey)

Juneau Afternoon March 22, 2023 Full Episode

Today on Juneau Afternoon, Juneau Alaska Music Matters, known as JAMM, and the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council discuss their upcoming benefit concert featuring PUBLIQUARTET(pub-li-QUAR-tet), a new music, improvising, string quartet from New York City.

Also, on the program:

Click an image below for direct links to these events:

Aphasia Poster – Bartlett Hospital
PUBLIQuartet Poster
UAS Day of Service Poster 2023

Bostin Christopher hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay. A rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. You can also tune in online at ktoo.org/listen.

Guests:

  • Marisha Bourgeois, speech-language pathologist, Bartlett Regional Hospital
  • Shona Osterhout, graduate student clinician, speech-language pathologist, Bartlett Regional Hospital
  • Meghan Johnson, JAMM Executive Director
  • Reggie Schapp, Juneau Arts, and Humanities Council
  • Mallory Nash, SE&L Manager (Student Engagement & Leadership)
  • AJ Schultz, Student Activities Board – Student Leader
  • Katherine Blanford, Comedian
  • Margaret Luedke, Programs and Marketing Coordinator, Juneau Public Library

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

