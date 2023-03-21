Newscast – Tuesday, March 21, 2023

In this newscast:
- Yearly homicides more than doubled from 2011 to 2019 in Alaska;
- Alaska’s State Board of Education passed a resolution in favor of banning transgender girls from competing on girls’ sports teams,
- The Southeast Alaska business competition Path to Prosperity is changing
