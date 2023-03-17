KTOO

Newscast – Friday, March 17, 2023

by

In this newscast:

  • Juneau’s three high school National Ocean Sciences Bowl teams swept the Alaska region’s competition in Seward,
  • The Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska issued a statement in support of a bill in the Alaska Legislature that would prohibit discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation,
  • Students spoke out against Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s parental rights bill at a joint meeting of the House and Senate Education Committees on Wednesday,
  • Alaska’s congressional delegation says species collapse in Alaska’s fisheries is nearing crisis levels
