Newscast – Friday, March 17, 2023

In this newscast:
- Juneau’s three high school National Ocean Sciences Bowl teams swept the Alaska region’s competition in Seward,
- The Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska issued a statement in support of a bill in the Alaska Legislature that would prohibit discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation,
- Students spoke out against Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s parental rights bill at a joint meeting of the House and Senate Education Committees on Wednesday,
- Alaska’s congressional delegation says species collapse in Alaska’s fisheries is nearing crisis levels