Tustumena to make 6 Aleutian chain runs this summer

The M/V Tustumena pulls away from Kodiak on Jan. 11, 2020, beginning a ferry service gap of more than three months. (Photo by Kavitha George/KMXT)

The Alaska Marine Highway System released its summer sailing schedule Tuesday, and Unalaska will receive service that’s similar to last year’s.

The M/V Tustumena is the only state ferry serving the Aleutian chain, and it will make six calls in Unalaska this summer — roughly once per month from May through September.

The Tustumena sailed the chain about twice a month in the years before the COVID-19 pandemic, when the marine highway system reduced services to approximately one sailing per month.

The 59-year-old ship offered even fewer sailings last year due to repairs. The vessel is scheduled to be replaced by 2027, a $200 million undertaking.

The Tustumena serves the Aleutian communities of Unalaska/Dutch Harbor, Akutan, Sand Point, King Cove, Cold Bay, and False Pass, as well as the Alaska Peninsula and Kodiak on its way to Homer.

Find the full 2023 ferry schedule here.

