Newscast – Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2023

by

In this newscast:

  • Juneau blizzard on Wednesday brought heavy snow and high winds causing hazardous road conditions and early closures today.
  • The Army Corps of Engineers has cleared another milestone in the Unalaska Bay dredging project.
  • Researchers and members of the Sivuqaq communities in Savoonga and Gambell investigate the connection between failing health and environmental contaminants.
  • Alaska Native leaders and congressional delegates rally in support of the Willow oil drilling project.
  • Wrangell’s government opposes efforts to put Southeast Alaska wolves on the endangered species list.
