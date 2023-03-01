Newscast – Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2023

In this newscast:
- Juneau blizzard on Wednesday brought heavy snow and high winds causing hazardous road conditions and early closures today.
- The Army Corps of Engineers has cleared another milestone in the Unalaska Bay dredging project.
- Researchers and members of the Sivuqaq communities in Savoonga and Gambell investigate the connection between failing health and environmental contaminants.
- Alaska Native leaders and congressional delegates rally in support of the Willow oil drilling project.
- Wrangell’s government opposes efforts to put Southeast Alaska wolves on the endangered species list.