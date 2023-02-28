In this newscast:
- The Alaska Native Sisterhood has elected a new grand president emeritus.
- A popular recreation cabin in Anan Bay has been flattened by a spruce tree.
- An island-hopping art show by the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council stops in Petersburg.
- More snow is expected in Juneau tonight.
