Feb. 24, 2023: Black History Month play reading; Juneau Nordic Ski Club fundraiser; and financial and swim class offerings around town

(Image courtesy of Lance Mitchell)

Today on Juneau Afternoon, Volunteer Host Katie Bausler chats with the Juneau Human Rights Commission’s Lance Mitchell about an upcoming special free event in honor of Black History including a new play reading and a movie screening of “Glory.”

Also:

Volunteer Katie Bausler hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Wednesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay. A rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. You can also tune in online at ktoo.org/listen.

Guests:

Sheli Delaney , Alaska Folk Fest Board Member

, Alaska Folk Fest Board Member Lance Mitchell , Juneau Human Rights Commission member and Playwright

, Juneau Human Rights Commission member and Playwright Amanda Filori , Mortgage Loan Officer, Cornerstone Home Lending

, Mortgage Loan Officer, Cornerstone Home Lending Karen Wright , Realtor, Southeast Alaska Real Estate

, Realtor, Southeast Alaska Real Estate Tristan Knutson-Lombardo , Juneau Nordic Ski Team coach

, Juneau Nordic Ski Team coach Bay White , Juneau Nordic Ski Club member

, Juneau Nordic Ski Club member Terra Patterson, CBJ Parks and Recreation Department – Juneau Pools

Subscribe to the podcast:

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.