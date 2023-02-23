Newscast – Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

In this newscast:
- U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski gave her annual address to the Alaska Legislature this week
- Alaska has joined an abortion lawsuit that could limit rural Alaskans’ access to reproductive healthcare.
- The Yupiit School District is hoping for state support to restore running water to the school in the village of Tuluksak.
