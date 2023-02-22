WATCH: US Sen. Lisa Murkowski addresses the Alaska Legislature

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski will deliver her annual address to the Alaska Legislature at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Watch a live stream here, on KTOO 360TV or tune into KTOO-FM to listen.

Murkowski is Alaska’s senior senator, serving since 2002. She won re-election for another six-year term last fall.

She serves as the vice chair of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs and sits on the Committee on Appropriations, Committee on Energy and Natural Resources and the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

The Alaska Legislature has a tradition of inviting the congressional delegation in to deliver an address while they’re in session. State lawmakers heard from Sen. Dan Sullivan earlier in the month and Rep. Mary Peltola last week.