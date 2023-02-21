KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

by

In this newscast:

  • Twenty pounds of methamphetamine were seized last week in what law enforcement is calling one of the biggest drug busts in Southeast Alaska in recent years,
  • Thousands of Matanuska-Susitna Borough students have now gone without bus service for three weeks as bus drivers continue to strike over their contract
Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications