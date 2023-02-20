KTOO

Newscast – Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

  • Senator Mary Peltola makes her first address to state lawmakers.
  • New study says maternal deaths in Alaska were twice as high in 2021 as compared to recent years.
  • The U.S. Air Force has released an investigation report on the death of Eagle River ROTC cadet Mackenzie Wilson.
  • The Wrangell speaks out against an environmental lawsuit that could threaten the king salmon troll fishery.
