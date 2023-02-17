WATCH: Rep. Mary Peltola address the Alaska Legislature

U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola is set to deliver his annual address to the Alaska Legislature at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17.

Watch a live stream here, on KTOO 360TV or tune into KTOO-FM.

Peltola has been in office since winning the special election to replace the late Rep. Don Young last year. She won the full term in November and was sworn into office in January.

The Alaska Legislature has a tradition of inviting the congressional delegation in to deliver an address while they’re in session. Sen. Dan Sullivan gave his address earlier in the month. They will hear from Alaska’s senior senator, Lisa Murkowski, on Feb. 22.