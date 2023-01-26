Peltola, following in Don Young’s footsteps, wins seat on House transportation committee

KTOO

Alaska Congresswoman Mary Peltola announced Wednesday that she’s won a seat on the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

The committee has more than 60 members and a huge area of jurisdiction. It oversees the nation’s highways, aviation system, shipping, mass transit and railroads. It also sets policy on pipelines, wastewater systems, emergency response, public buildings and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Among the Alaska issues that come up in that committee are a passenger air subsidy called Essential Air Service, icebreaker acquisition and matters related to the Army Corps of Engineers.

On Tuesday, Peltola said she wasn’t sure her request for a seat on the T&I panel would be granted.

“That’s a very coveted committee, and I think it’ll be a lot more challenging to get on that committee. I’m keeping my expectations realistic,” she said.

Peltola’s predecessor, Don Young, was a member of the committee and served as its chairman from 2001 to 2007. It allowed him to shape the five-year, $284 billion surface transportation bill in 2005.

House committee assignments are still being made. Peltola is also likely to get seated on the House Natural Resources Committee.

