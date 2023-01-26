KTOO

Southeast | State Government | Transportation

Federal government awards $285M for Alaska ferries. But to get it, the state needs to put up money, too

by

The Tustumena is 58-years-old. Federal grants would pay for a replacement that would run on diesel or electricity. (Hope McKenney/KUCB

The U.S. Transportation Department announced this week that it is awarding $285 million to upgrade and modernize Alaska’s ferry system. The money comes mostly from programs Sen. Lisa Murkowski added to last year’s bipartisan infrastructure bill, but the award to Alaska is larger than even she expected.

“I’m so happy. I’m just so happy,” she said on a Zoom call with reporters on Thursday, adding, “let’s not mess this up, right?”

The concern about messing this up hovers over the announcement because the federal money will require the state to put up matching funds totaling more than $100 million and then support the new ferries and facilities with operating and maintenance funds.

The state Transportation Department applied for the federal grants and asserted that it is committed to providing the match. But Gov. Mike Dunleavy did not show the ferry system much love in his first term. He cut the Alaska Marine Highway System’s budget, sold the state’s two fast ferries for a fraction of their cost and vetoed $17 million to retrofit the Alaska Class ferries. He also idled and then sold the M/V Malaspina rather than pay millions of dollars for repairs.

Murkowski said she spoke to the governor and to state legislator Bert Stedman, co-chair of the Senate Finance Committee, about the need to spend state dollars to get the federal grants.

“It’s going to take some money, but it’s worth the investment,” she said.

Alaska was awarded about 75% of the federal money available for ferries this year. The infrastructure law covers four more years of ferry grants. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that reflects the need in coastal areas of Alaska that aren’t connected by roads.

“For so many communities, including the 35 communities along the Alaska Marine Highway, where everything is spaced further apart, where transportation is very expensive, waterways are critical, and they’re part of everyday life,” he told reporters in an online press conference.

The money was awarded in six grants. They would, among other things:

• Replace the Tustumena, a 58-year-old ferry serving Kodiak and Southwest Alaska communities, with a hybrid diesel-electric vessel;

• Upgrade docks in Juneau and Cordova;

• Replace docks in Pelican, Tatitlek and Chenega;

• Design new mainline ferries that could run on diesel or electricity;

• Modernize the Columbia, Kennicott, Matanuska and Tazlina ferries;

• Provide $45 million to bolster operating funds.

The governor’s deputy press secretary, Shannon Mason, responded to emailed questions about ferry funding.

“The Office of the Governor intends to work with the Legislature and evaluate all our options to match this funding,” she wrote. “We have existing resources already appropriated that could potentially be used to match some of this funding.”

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is our partner station in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Like what you just read? KTOO news stories are member supported. Support your community news source today. Donate to KTOO.

Read next

""

The Lituya's mechanical problems will keep it sidelined until early February

The Inter-Island Ferry Authority, which is a small regional ferry line, will fill in for the Lituya while it’s out of service.

A log cabin in the snow at night.

Matanuska ferry’s uncertain future leaves some Alaskans facing a long journey home from Canada

Repairs to the ferry's corroded steel will dramatically increase the cost of the overhaul, and the state isn’t sure what to do with the 60-year-old ship.

The ferry Lituya loads vehicles onto its car deck at the Ketchikan Ferry Terminal before sailing to Metlakatla. (Photo by Linda Hall/Alaska DOT&PF)

Alaska's ferry system is considering a new terminal in Saxman

State officials say moving the terminal could allow the ferry system to add a third daily sailing to Metlakatla.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications