Today we’re looking back on some of our favorite interviews from 2022. We’ll hear host Andy Kline’s conversation with Nick Jans as they share the history and memories of Romeo the Wolf. Rhonda McBride chats with members of the Aurora Strings as they discuss their performance at Carnegie Hall. And finally, we’ll listen to Sheli DeLaney’s interview with Jim Powell about the Juneau Climate Report released earlier this year.

Today at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 and 91.7 KAUK, repeated at 7:00 p.m.