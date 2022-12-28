KTOO

Uncategorized

Aleutian project reaches milestone as first Unalaska residents get high-speed internet

by

Spools of orange fiberoptic cable by a road in Unalaska.
The company announced Thursday that its island-wide launch of high-speed internet will be rolled out in a “phased approach” and won’t likely happen until mid-January. (Image courtesy of GCI)

GCI connected its first Unalaska residential customers to its fastest two-gig internet speeds this week. And while some Unalaskans now have access to that fiber connection, most community members will have to wait until the new year before logging on.

That timeframe is a little later than the telecommunications company had hoped — GCI had been planning for a launch by the end of the year. But for the majority of the island, that service is still weeks away. The company announced Thursday that its island-wide launch of high-speed internet will be rolled out in a “phased approach” and won’t likely happen until mid-January.

The announcement comes less than one month after the fiberoptic cable was damaged, likely by a ship’s anchor. It was repaired shortly after, and the company remained optimistic about its anticipated end-of-year launch date.

GCI’s AU-Aleutians Fiber project — an undersea cable running from Kodiak to Unalaska promising high-speed broadband connection across the Aleutian chain — is more than two years in the making.

According to a spokesperson with the company, there should be unlimited capacity, better even than what some urban areas like Anchorage get. Unalaskans can expect two-gigabit speeds, which is about two-thousand times faster than what locals have now.

As the company finishes launching service to the island, it will continue connecting communities along the Aleutian Chain and Alaska Peninsula, including Akutan, Sand Point, King Cove, Chignik Bay and Larsen Bay. Those communities are expected to come online within the next two years.

Like what you just read? KTOO news stories are member supported. Support your community news source today. Donate to KTOO.

Read next

""

Biden administration announces $10.4 million grant for undersea cable from Metlakatla to Ketchikan

Local leaders say they hope it will make Metlakatla a better place to live and work.

A large, blue-and-white ship seen through trees on the shore

Cable ship finishes undersea fiber optic link to Southeast’s Prince of Wales Island

The cable runs from the Prince of Wales Island community of Coffman Cove to Juneau.

Workers on top of a giant spool of cable on a ship

Federal officials tout ‘once-in-a-generation’ chance to expand broadband in Alaska

The federal infrastructure bill allocates $65 billion across the country to help ensure people have access to affordable, high-speed internet.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications