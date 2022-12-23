Emergency shelters will be open in Juneau this holiday weekend

With the National Weather Service expecting heavy snow in Juneau starting Friday afternoon, most shelters will be open during their regular hours throughout the holiday weekend and next week.

The warming shelter at Resurrection Lutheran Church will be open every night through at least Sunday, Jan. 1. The shelter opens nightly at 10:30 p.m., but staff sometimes open by 9 p.m. during extreme weather.

The Glory Hall will remain open during the day throughout the holidays. Check-in for overnight stays at their emergency shelter near the airport is at 9:30 p.m. They offer three meals and a snack each day. Interim executive director Chloe Papier said Congregation Sukkat Shalom will make dinner on Christmas Eve, and Glory Hall staff will cook Christmas dinner.

The Shéiyi X̱aat Hít Youth Shelter and AWARE’s emergency shelter will remain open 24/7 throughout the holidays.

The Zach Gordon Youth Center will be closed Saturday through Monday this weekend and next weekend. Juneau’s public libraries will be closed on Sunday, Monday, and Jan. 1 and 2.