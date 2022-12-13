KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

by

In this newscast:

  • Some kindergartners in Juneau have been learning violin – on paper violins – and an Alaska Native language at the same time,
  • The Alaska Marine Highway advisory board voted to spend more in 2024,
  • A trial is underway in Palmer that could oust David Eastman from his legislative seat
Like what you just read? KTOO news stories are member supported. Support your community news source today. Donate to KTOO.
Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications