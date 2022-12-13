Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

In this newscast:
- Some kindergartners in Juneau have been learning violin – on paper violins – and an Alaska Native language at the same time,
- The Alaska Marine Highway advisory board voted to spend more in 2024,
- A trial is underway in Palmer that could oust David Eastman from his legislative seat
Subscribe
Get notifications about news related to the topics you care about. You can unsubscribe anytime.
Update notifications
Update the categories you’d like to receive notifications about.
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications