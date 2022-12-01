Newscast – Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

In this newscast:
- Juneau public health officials warn that this flu and respiratory virus season is likely to be more severe than usual,
- Federal safety investigators are calling for new, more restrictive regulations on flightseeing tours in the Ketchikan area after a series of crashes,
- Students were evacuated from Kodiak’s North Star Elementary after a suspicious package was reported Wednesday,
- A member of a national committee researching PFAS health effects shared information about the project