KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

by

In this newscast:

  • Juneau public health officials warn that this flu and respiratory virus season is likely to be more severe than usual,
  • Federal safety investigators are calling for new, more restrictive regulations on flightseeing tours in the Ketchikan area after a series of crashes,
  • Students were evacuated from Kodiak’s North Star Elementary after a suspicious package was reported Wednesday,
  • A member of a national committee researching PFAS health effects shared information about the project
Like what you just read? KTOO news stories are member supported. Support your community news source today. Donate to KTOO.
Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications