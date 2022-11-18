Here are the latest vote tallies in Alaska’s first ranked choice general election

Alaska held its first ranked choice general election on Nov. 8.

We don’t know the final results yet, but the state Division of Elections started releasing more batches of results Tuesday night. The count so far includes just first-place votes, and it will be updated as more mailed ballots are received.

A candidate can win outright if he or she receives more than 50% of the first-place vote. If not, it goes to the ranked choice tabulation. The tabulation happens on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The division aims to certify the election results on Nov. 29.

The vote tallies will be updated below as more results are released.

For state legislative results, go to elections.alaska.gov.