Good news, Alaskans: Your emus are legal now

Emus are pretty exceptional birds.

Averaging almost six feet tall, they’re the second tallest bird in the world, only after ostriches. They weigh more than 100 pounds, and they can’t fly.

But, like more conventional chickens and turkeys, they’re also considered poultry. They’re harvested for meat, leather and oil. And as of this summer, they’re considered legal livestock in the state of Alaska, thanks to an Anchor Point man named Pike Ainsworth.

Ainsworth was inspired to raise emus in Alaska after learning about emu farmers in Maine and British Columbia. He ordered some eggs and managed to hatch one.

“It was really neat,” he said. “ It grows so fast. It’s a really cool little creature.”

Then, he discovered emus weren’t on the Clean List — a register of livestock allowed in the state without a permit. He started working to get emus on that list in 2019.

But it wasn’t so easy. Ainsworth said he encountered resistance from the Board of Game, the authority that greenlights what animals go on the Clean List. Board of Game Executive Director Kristy Tibbles said the board only addresses the Clean List every three years, and they weren’t set to do so until 2021. That meeting was ultimately delayed until the spring of 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ainsworth submitted an agenda change request to bring his proposal before the board earlier, but it was denied. Tibbles said it did not meet the board’s criteria for an out-of-cycle request.

Finally, in March of this year, Ainsworth was able to make his case before the board. At the meeting, he testified about the condition of food security in Alaska.

“Food security is an extremely serious issue, especially now during wartime and COVID-19, stores have been consistently out of food, the price of meat has skyrocketed, making red meat unattainable to most Alaskans,” he said. “I have a proposal. I’d like to add emu to the Clean List.”