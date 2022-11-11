Nov. 11, 2022: Veteran’s Day Special “Surviving The Bataan Death March”

In honor of Veteran’s Day, the special “Surviving The Bataan Death March” will air in lieu of Juneau Afternoon. Narrated by the late Senator John McCain (former POW), this 80th Anniversary Encore Presentation recounts Veteran Ken Porwoll’s riveting story of survival as one of 10,000 American and roughly 50,000 Filipino soldiers on the Bataan Death March of WW II and his ensuing years as a Japanese prisoner of war.

This program originally broadcast on or around Veteran’s Day in 2002 and 2003, and was aired by more than 190 public radio stations. Ken Porwoll passed away on Veteran’s Day, 2013.