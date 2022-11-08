Juneau’s legislators will win reelection bids

Juneau’s three state legislators will keep their seats for another term.

Sen. Jesse Kiehl and Rep. Andi Story ran unopposed for reelection in Senate District B and House District 3, respectively. Both candidates are Democrats.

Rep. Sara Hannan will win another term in the Alaska House of Representatives, with 78% of the vote. She ran against undeclared candidate Darrell Harmon.

Because Hannan won more than 50% of the vote, ranked choice votes will not be tabulated in that race.

Hannan, a Democrat, will represent District 4, which contains parts of Juneau, Haines, Skagway, Klukwan and Gustavus.

All three of Juneau’s legislators first took office in 2019 following the 2018 election. Their new terms will begin in January.

