Here are the latest vote tallies in Alaska’s first ranked choice general election

We won’t know the final results of the election for several weeks. But, preliminary results from the Alaska Division of Elections will include votes cast at polling places that day, plus early voting ballots from Oct. 24 through Nov. 3. The count only includes first-place votes, and it will be updated in the days following Election Day as more mailed ballots are received.

A candidate can win outright if he or she receives more than 50% of first-place vote. If not, it goes to the ranked choice tabulation. The tabulation happens on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The division aims to certify the election results on Nov. 29.

For state legislative results, go to elections.alaska.gov.