Nov. 4, 2022: Local efforts for refugee relief

Today’s show will highlight two events happening locally that hope to raise funds for refugee relief. At Coppa, a silent auction will open this evening and allow bidding on art from local artists through the month of November. The proceeds of the auction will go to Vostok-SOS, a Ukrainian Relief Organization providing assistance to the victims of the war. And representatives from Mudrooms, Juneau’s monthly storytelling event, will be here to talk about the beneficiary of their next two performances–the Juneau Refugee Relief Fund.

Also on today’s show, host Andy Kline interviews the First Friday featured artists at Kindred Post and Juneau Artists Gallery.

Guests: