Nov. 3, 2022: November’s Hot Topics in Black Culture

It’s the first Thursday of the month and that means it’s time for Hot Topics in Black Culture! This week on Culture Rich Conversations host Christina Michelle will be joined by entertainment journalist and influencer, Ny MaGee. This month’s spirited conversation includes an in-depth discussion of the Kanye West controversy, targeted poisoning of Black women, shortage of Black donors in sperm banks, and other topics on the minds of the Black community.*

Guest: Ny MaGee, celebrity journalist

*Opinions and statements by guests are their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Black Awareness Association of Juneau or KTOO Public Media.