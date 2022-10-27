In this newscast:
- Bethel youth are going to the polls this week,
- A special canoe was dedicated in Angoon,
- Southeast’s summer season for Dungeness crab was worth $10 million less than last year,
- Candidates for Alaska’ US House seat sparred in Debate for the State
