Oct. 26, 2022: Lingít carvers work to revitalize the yaawk

October 26 marks 140 years since the US military bombarded the village of Angoon, destroying all but one of their invaluable yaawk. The yaawk, or dugout canoe, is one of many kinds of watercraft designed and crafted by Lingit people and used for hunting, fishing, and travel. It is described as a carrier as the culture and the backbone that keeps them all connected to the land and each other.

Kaax̱ Tséen Herb Sheakley, Jr. and Ḵuchein Aidan Bowers worked under master carver Áanyanki Wayne Price to carve a new canoe for the community, which will be dedicated in Angoon today. On today’s show, our guests will talk about the importance of the yaakw and its relationship to language and education.

Also on today’s show, Qacung Stephen Blanchett and Marian Call will be here to talk about the third annual Public Radio Music Day and celebrate the music scene in Alaska.

Guests: