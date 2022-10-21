KTOO

Alaska’s minimum wage will increase to $10.85 next year

“Now Hiring” signs cover the door at a local grocery store in Anchorage. (Photo by Michael Fanelli/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska’s minimum wage will increase by 51 cents next year, from $10.34 to $10.85.

The minimum wage is adjusted annually, based on how much the consumer price index for urban consumers in Anchorage increased the previous year. That index increased 4.9% in 2021, which means a 4.9% increase in the minimum wage.

The $10.85-per-hour wage goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023.

Alaskans voted to adjust the minimum wage annually for inflation in 2014.

On average last year, Anchorage households spent a total of $72,255 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s compared to the national average of $64,187.

