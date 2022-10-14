Oct. 14, 2022: Meet KTOO’s new morning host, Chloe Pleznac

Juneau is a small town, but in Alaska, Juneau has the third largest population. For some, moving to Juneau from a smaller community can be a significant change. For Chloe Pleznac, the significant change isn’t just moving to Juneau, she is also KTOO’s new Morning Edition Host. Today on Juneau Afternoon, Bostin Christopher chats with Chloe about moving from Homer, how she got started in Public Radio, what it means to be a Morning Edition host, and setting numerous alarms to make sure she’s up in time to do the news!

Also on today’s show, Meghan Chambers discusses the Juneau Arts and Humanities Portable Southeast Art Project set to tour Alaska in 2023, and the Juneau Public Library will share its monthly update

Guests: