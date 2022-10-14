KTOO

Black Awareness Association, Juneau | Juneau Afternoon

Thursday, October 13, 2022: Living Black in a White Community

Systemic racism, prejudice and misconceptions are an everyday occurrence for Blacks and other people of color in America.

This week on Culture Rich Conversations, Christina Michelle asks this question:

Could understanding the truth of living Black in a white community provide enough insight to create a spark that leads to racial equity?

Her panelists this week are:

  • Rose Moten, a clinical psychologist, author, speaker and life-transformation coach from Detroit, Michigan. She is the director of BLOOM Transformation Center.
  • Tahkaja McCray, a luxury retail manager from Anchorage.
  • Ahmir Parker, a  student at Juneau-Douglas Yadaa.at Kalé High School
  • Kelli Patterson, Ahmir’s mom.
  • Alicia Stettler is a licensed clinical social worker, who specializes in a trauma-informed, holistic approach to emotional, psychological and physical wellbeing.

Join Christina Michelle for Culture Rich Conversations, which is produced by the Black Awareness Association of Juneau. It airs on Thursdays at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and rebroadcasts at 7:00 p.m. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

Part 1: Listen to the Show

Guests: Dr. Rose Moten, Tahkaja McRay, Ahmir Parker and Alicia Stettler.

