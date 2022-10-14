Systemic racism, prejudice and misconceptions are an everyday occurrence for Blacks and other people of color in America.

This week on Culture Rich Conversations, Christina Michelle asks this question:

Could understanding the truth of living Black in a white community provide enough insight to create a spark that leads to racial equity?

Her panelists this week are:

Rose Moten, a clinical psychologist, author, speaker and life-transformation coach from Detroit, Michigan. She is the director of BLOOM Transformation Center.

Tahkaja McCray, a luxury retail manager from Anchorage.

Ahmir Parker, a student at Juneau-Douglas Yadaa.at Kalé High School

Kelli Patterson, Ahmir’s mom.

Alicia Stettler is a licensed clinical social worker, who specializes in a trauma-informed, holistic approach to emotional, psychological and physical wellbeing.

Join Christina Michelle for Culture Rich Conversations, which is produced by the Black Awareness Association of Juneau. It airs on Thursdays at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and rebroadcasts at 7:00 p.m. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.